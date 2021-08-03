Cancel
Fort Mckavett, TX

Live events on the horizon in Fort Mckavett

Fort Mckavett Dispatch
Fort Mckavett Dispatch
 5 days ago

(FORT MCKAVETT, TX) Live events are coming to Fort Mckavett.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Mckavett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482A28_0bGRRryJ00

San Angelo Central Bobcat Booster Club Spirit Kickoff Fundraiser!

Christoval, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Stage, 20809 US HWY 277 S, Christoval, TX

Silent Auction and Cornhole Tournament! All proceeds benefit the Bobcat Booster Club Sports Programs!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvVYE_0bGRRryJ00

23rd Annual Scout Shoot Out

Menard, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 299 Camp Sol Mayer, Menard, TX

The Texas Southwest Council is excited to announce the date for our 23rd Annual Scout Shoot Out. This year the shootout will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021. This clay bird competition...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhGBU_0bGRRryJ00

Sonora Outlaw Pro Rodeo

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Sonora, TX

The Sonora Outlaw Pro Rodeo will be held on Friday, August 13th – Saturday, August 14th, 2021 in Sonora, Texas. This Sonora rodeo is held at Sutton County Park. The rodeo is held annually in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLw5U_0bGRRryJ00

Sutton County Days

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join us for the Sonora Outlaw Rodeo! Lots of vendors and fun - then KEVIN FOWLER that night!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zz3jz_0bGRRryJ00

Free Comic Book Day

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 306 E Mulberry St, Sonora, TX

Free Comic Books for all ages will be given out at the Sutton County Public Library courtesy of Diamond Comic Distributors on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 9:00 am-12 noon. #FCBD21

Learn More

With Fort Mckavett Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

