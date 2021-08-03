What’s up Bingham: Local events calendar

(BINGHAM, NM) Live events are coming to Bingham.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bingham:

Back to School Artscrawl Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Alamo Mercantile and Gallery will be hosting a back to school Artscrawl and invites anyone who enjoys the arts and crafts of the Southwest! 5pm to 9 pm Now showing : Holly Modine, Basket Sculpture...

"New" Student Orientation Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

This event is for any SMS student who did not attend SMS in person during the 2020-2021 school year. Prior to the event, students need to be registered online and have taken care of any previous fees.

Bosque del Apache Photo Tour San Antonio, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1001 US Hwy 1, San Antonio, NM 87832

During this Bosque del Apache Photo Tour we’ll photograph the thousands of Snow Geese and Sandhill Cranes that fill these breathtaking skies

Socorro Farmers Market Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 amTuesdays, 4:30 pm - 7 pmLocation:Plaza Socorro, 101 Plaza Street

Run for Your Life-Socorro NM Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

What: Community/ Family Friendly running walking event 5K Run/ Walk and 1 mile Walk. Competitive for those that desire or just healthy stroll for those that want to be part of a community Why: To...