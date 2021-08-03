Cancel
Bingham, NM

What’s up Bingham: Local events calendar

Bingham Voice
(BINGHAM, NM) Live events are coming to Bingham.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bingham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrlLJ_0bGRRq5a00

Back to School Artscrawl

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Alamo Mercantile and Gallery will be hosting a back to school Artscrawl and invites anyone who enjoys the arts and crafts of the Southwest! 5pm to 9 pm Now showing : Holly Modine, Basket Sculpture...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376QGI_0bGRRq5a00

"New" Student Orientation

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

This event is for any SMS student who did not attend SMS in person during the 2020-2021 school year. Prior to the event, students need to be registered online and have taken care of any previous fees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii6l5_0bGRRq5a00

Bosque del Apache Photo Tour

San Antonio, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1001 US Hwy 1, San Antonio, NM 87832

During this Bosque del Apache Photo Tour we’ll photograph the thousands of Snow Geese and Sandhill Cranes that fill these breathtaking skies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwYPe_0bGRRq5a00

Socorro Farmers Market

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 amTuesdays, 4:30 pm - 7 pmLocation:Plaza Socorro, 101 Plaza Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npzsC_0bGRRq5a00

Run for Your Life-Socorro NM

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

What: Community/ Family Friendly running walking event 5K Run/ Walk and 1 mile Walk. Competitive for those that desire or just healthy stroll for those that want to be part of a community Why: To...

ABOUT

With Bingham Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

