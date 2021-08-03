Atlantic City calendar: Events coming up

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) Atlantic City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlantic City:

FBM at Maverick Lander Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 808 W Main St, Lander, WY

All hip-hop-dance events in Lander, Wyoming. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Lander like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Lander Art Center: Noelle Weimann Show Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 258 Main St, Lander, WY

Enjoy a great assortment of art in various mediums in this eclectic show.

Art Exhibit – “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country” Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1443 W Main St, Lander, WY

Enjoy a prestigious exhibit of historic western art: “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country,” by painter Joseph Scheuerle. Featuring tribal members from many Rocky Mountain tribes...

Lander Brewfest and Golf Tournament Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 405 Fremont St, Lander, WY

19th Brewfest and Golf Tournament. Features 28+ craft breweries serving up 80+ beers from all around the Rocky Mountain West. Great live music, excellent food, fun, and games for the whole family...

Lander Community Cookout & Fundraiser Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 115 Valley View Dr, Lander, WY

After a year of shut down, the team at the Wyoming Wildlife Federation is excited to invite the local community to join in our favorite wild game from 2020 in the form of street tacos prepared by...