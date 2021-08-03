Cancel
Family Relationships

Meghan McCain Says Daughter Liberty, 10 Months, 'Loves Her Freedom' in Sweet New Photo: 'Go Figure'

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should come as no surprise that Meghan McCain's daughter is all about her personal freedom. Sharing an adorable new photo of 10-month-old Liberty Sage on Tuesday, The View co-host wrote on Instagram, "My baby girl Liberty loves her freedom ~ go figure. ♥️🗽🔔 (special thank you to Aunt @ehdomenech for putting together her car!)." In the snapshot, Liberty steers a children's toy car while wearing a red, white and blue outfit with a cute pink hat.

