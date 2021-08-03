Cancel
Arabela, NM

Arabela events calendar

Arabela Post
Arabela Post
 5 days ago

(ARABELA, NM) Arabela is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arabela:

Wingfield Park Growers Market

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ruidoso Parks and Recreation is thrilled to be hosting our Wingfield Park Growers Market at Wingfield Park! Discover fresh, local food grown and prepared by our community where artists, bakers...

2021 Live Racing

Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Buy 2021 Live Racing tickets for 08/06/2021 in Ruidoso Downs, NM from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

Nova Rush Live @ Bonito Valley Brewing Co.

Lincoln, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 692 Calle la Placita, Lincoln, NM

"Nova Rush" (indie/neo-soul) is a 24 year old vocalist & multi-talented musician currently based out of Roswell, NM! She write relatable songs with lyrics that are personal, solid, and always...

Texico Youth Retreat 2021

Capitan, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Texico Youth Retreat 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Texico Youth Retreat 2021, join Facebook today.

New Mexico-Bred Yearling Sale — Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino

Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

The All American Ruidoso Horse Sale Company has announced that the New Mexico-Bred Quarter Horse Yearling Sale and the New Mexico-Bred Thoroughbred Yearling Sale will be held on August 20-21...

Learn More

Arabela, NM
With Arabela Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

