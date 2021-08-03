Live events on the horizon in Bethera

(BETHERA, SC) Live events are coming to Bethera.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethera:

SBN Invitational Barbecue Championship Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 418 E Main St, Moncks Corner, SC

The Berkeley Lions Club has joined forces with the City of Moncks Corner to bring the SBN Invitational Barbecue Championship back to Moncks Corner in …

King Farmers' Market Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

King Farmers' Market Website: kingfarmersmarket.orgStokes Family YMCA105 Moore Rd, exit 122 off US52King, NCOpening May 5, 2021Wednesdays from 11am to 1pm

Darth Nader & Captain Kirk Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 333 Peagler Way Suite F, Moncks Corner, SC

Darth Nader & Captain Kirk is on Facebook. To connect with Darth Nader & Captain Kirk, join Facebook today.

Guided Canoe Trip Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Even though summer is upon us, many creatures of the swamp love this time of year! Our educator on staff will inform you all about the plants and animals you come across on this trip. You will...

CAREER NIGHT Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 513 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC

Time for a new career? Or just want to add to your current career? We can help! Seating is limited - PLEASE RSVP by clicking Select a Date! About this event At Weichert, we focus on helping agents...