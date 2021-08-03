Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethera, SC

Live events on the horizon in Bethera

Posted by 
Bethera Times
Bethera Times
 5 days ago

(BETHERA, SC) Live events are coming to Bethera.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethera:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mchn1_0bGRRlvB00

SBN Invitational Barbecue Championship

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 418 E Main St, Moncks Corner, SC

The Berkeley Lions Club has joined forces with the City of Moncks Corner to bring the SBN Invitational Barbecue Championship back to Moncks Corner in …

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpjDB_0bGRRlvB00

King Farmers' Market

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

King Farmers' Market Website: kingfarmersmarket.orgStokes Family YMCA105 Moore Rd, exit 122 off US52King, NCOpening May 5, 2021Wednesdays from 11am to 1pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SANqk_0bGRRlvB00

Darth Nader & Captain Kirk

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 333 Peagler Way Suite F, Moncks Corner, SC

Darth Nader & Captain Kirk is on Facebook. To connect with Darth Nader & Captain Kirk, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqxRt_0bGRRlvB00

Guided Canoe Trip

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Even though summer is upon us, many creatures of the swamp love this time of year! Our educator on staff will inform you all about the plants and animals you come across on this trip. You will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcLyz_0bGRRlvB00

CAREER NIGHT

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 513 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC

Time for a new career? Or just want to add to your current career? We can help! Seating is limited - PLEASE RSVP by clicking Select a Date! About this event At Weichert, we focus on helping agents...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bethera Times

Bethera Times

Bethera, SC
25
Followers
173
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bethera Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moncks Corner, SC
Government
City
Moncks Corner, SC
City
Bethera, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Plants And Animals#Barbecue#The Berkeley Lions Club#Sc Darth Nader#Sc Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy