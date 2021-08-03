Cancel
Armstrong, TX

Live events coming up in Armstrong

Armstrong Journal
Armstrong Journal
 5 days ago

(ARMSTRONG, TX) Live events are lining up on the Armstrong calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Armstrong:

Peter Salas Live

Riviera, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1291 Co Rd 2360, Riviera, TX

Peter Salas is back again, and he is bringing his awesome sounds to the shores of Baffin Bay! Music starts at 8pm. Come out early and grab a bite to eat next door at Baffin Bay Seafood Co. As...

BHOLD Collaborative Meeting

Falfurrias, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us for our monthly BHOLD Collaborative Meeting! Zoom link and meeting location will be posted two days prior to meetings.

Legacy Conference

Edinburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 7524 Texas 107, Edinburg, TX 78542

Creating the atmosphere through worship and the word for God to bring revival to this generation.

Beau & Michelle Acoustic

Riviera, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1291 Co Rd 2360, Riviera, TX

Beau and Michelle will be back with their acoustic show from 8-11. Get here early and grab a seat because it's gonna be packed! As always, Great Music, Great Friends and Cold Beer!

Southern 3

Riviera, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1291 Co Rd 2360, Riviera, TX

Southern 3 will be manning the stage tonight! Get out here and support our local singers! The weather should be perfect and it's gonna be a blast!

With Armstrong Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

