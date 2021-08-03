Cancel
Shaniko, OR

Live events on the horizon in Shaniko

Shaniko Post
 5 days ago

(SHANIKO, OR) Live events are coming to Shaniko.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shaniko:

Compass Family Camp

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Compass Family Camp 2021! All meals included! Breakfast, lunch and dinner each full day. If you have strict dietary restricts you will have access to the kitchen freezer. All activities are also...

RIDE – ROW – RUN

Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 304 Bakeoven Rd, Maupin, OR

The event will feature a Grand Prix start where participants will run 1-mile to their bikes... then RIDE a 26-mile loop... then ROW/PADDLE 3-miles on the Deschutes (downstream)... then RUN 4-miles...

Discipleship Camp for M.S. & H.S. — Westside Church

Antelope, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Muddy Rd, Antelope, OR

Westside Middle School and High School are going to camp this summer! Washington Family Ranch is in Antelope, OR and hosting Discipleship Camp this summer for churches across Oregon. Students...

2021 Demolition Derby

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 81849 Fairgrounds Rd, Tygh Valley, OR

Derby takes place in the rodeo arena. Check-In Time: 8:30 to 10:00 A.M. Time Trials: 11 A.M. Derby Start: 1:00 P.M. Driver Entry Form...

Wheeler County Fair & Rodeo

Fossil, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 720 E 3rd St, Fossil, OR

Join us in Fossil for the Wheeler County Fair and Rodeo 2021. We are back and look a little different, new board, new activities and always a good time!

