Coming soon: Sasabe events

Mamma Coal & SouthWestern Stars at Longhorn Grill Amado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 28851 S Nogales Hwy, Amado, AZ

Mamma Coal and her band SouthWestern Stars will be playing upbeat and fun county music at Longhorn Grill! Great for dancing! Starting later to beat the heat. Enjoy dinner and drinks under their...

Ice Cream Social Rio Rico, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1502, 1060 Yavapai Dr #10, Rio Rico, AZ

Everyone is welcome! We want to meet you and your family on the west side of the parking lot at Garrett's IGA. Come get to know our leaders over free ice cream while kids can enjoy jumping in a...

New Season Art Exhibits Opening Reception Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: #9 Plaza Rd, Tubac, AZ

Members’ Open Exhibit 2021 August 13 @ 5:00 pm - September 26 @ 5:00 pm TCA’s annual non-juried member’s exhibit opens the new 2021-2022 season with a reception open to the public on Friday...

Open Talent Night Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 730 N Hilltop Dr, Nogales, AZ

Hilltop Gallery wants you! If you have a talent you want to share with the community, let us know! Are you a musician? Painter? Dancer? Singer? Or, do you just enjoy the arts? Whatever your talent...

Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: at Foxworth Building, moved to 250, N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ

Season: Year Round Market Hours:October, 2020 - April, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 6PM May - September, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 7PMLocation: 250 North Grand Avenue