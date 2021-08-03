Cancel
Sasabe, AZ

Coming soon: Sasabe events

Sasabe Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SASABE, AZ) Sasabe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sasabe:

Mamma Coal & SouthWestern Stars at Longhorn Grill

Amado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 28851 S Nogales Hwy, Amado, AZ

Mamma Coal and her band SouthWestern Stars will be playing upbeat and fun county music at Longhorn Grill! Great for dancing! Starting later to beat the heat. Enjoy dinner and drinks under their...

Ice Cream Social

Rio Rico, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1502, 1060 Yavapai Dr #10, Rio Rico, AZ

Everyone is welcome! We want to meet you and your family on the west side of the parking lot at Garrett's IGA. Come get to know our leaders over free ice cream while kids can enjoy jumping in a...

New Season Art Exhibits Opening Reception

Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: #9 Plaza Rd, Tubac, AZ

Members’ Open Exhibit 2021 August 13 @ 5:00 pm - September 26 @ 5:00 pm TCA’s annual non-juried member’s exhibit opens the new 2021-2022 season with a reception open to the public on Friday...

Open Talent Night

Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 730 N Hilltop Dr, Nogales, AZ

Hilltop Gallery wants you! If you have a talent you want to share with the community, let us know! Are you a musician? Painter? Dancer? Singer? Or, do you just enjoy the arts? Whatever your talent...

Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market

Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: at Foxworth Building, moved to 250, N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ

Season: Year Round Market Hours:October, 2020 - April, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 6PM May - September, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 7PMLocation: 250 North Grand Avenue

ABOUT

With Sasabe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

