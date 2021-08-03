Cancel
Amboy, CA

Live events on the horizon in Amboy

Amboy Voice
Amboy Voice
 5 days ago

(AMBOY, CA) Live events are coming to Amboy.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Amboy area:

Medicare 101 & Plan Review // Fairfield Inn & Suites in 29 Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 6333 Encelia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Learn more about your Medicare Health Plan Options in Riverside & San Bernardino County from local agents that know the market.

Twentynine Palms Farmer’s Market

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 6443 Split Rock Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA

​Come to the Farmer\'s Market in 29 Palms every Saturday morning for fresh produce, live music and local arts & crafts. Meet up with friends, family and do your shopping too! Meet your local...

Sunday Funday

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Our family fun events are open to everyone as an alcohol free class. Any age welcome. Under 12 accompanied paying adult. 3 and under free.

The Mirror Mortals Party

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 6427 Mesquite Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Channel The Sun, DJ Jeremy Sole, DJ Michelle Leshem @ Kitchen in the Desert

My Life (so far) Through Song

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 73637 Sullivan Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA

Scott Clinkscales, a local award-winning performer and director, is bringing his original one-man cabaret show for one weekend only at Theatre 29. “My Life So Far Through Song: A Coming of Age...

With Amboy Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

