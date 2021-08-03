Wiederkehr Village events coming soon

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Wiederkehr Village is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wiederkehr Village:

Boundaries Youth Rally Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Truth Tabernacle Ozark, Arkansas and our co-sponsors are excited to host Boundaries Youth Rally this year. Together let’s tell the enemy that he can go no further in our lives, families and...

Live @ Operation:Tears of the 22 Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7037 Cass Oark Rd, Ozark, AR

We are honored to play for veterans, their family and supporters at this annual event. Operation:Tears of the 22 mission : Bringing awareness and prevention of Veteran suicide by connecting...

Zeke Beats Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

38.8k Followers, 7,290 Following, 556 Posts - See Instagram photos and videos from Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain (@backwoodsmusicfestival)

Arkansauce. Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

Arkansauce is a genre-hopping, four piece string band from northwest Arkansas, bending the rules and blurring the lines between bluegrass, newgrass, folk, american...