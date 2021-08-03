Cancel
Wiederkehr Village, AR

Wiederkehr Village events coming soon

Wiederkehr Village News Alert
Wiederkehr Village News Alert
 5 days ago

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Wiederkehr Village is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wiederkehr Village:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQJSL_0bGRRgVY00

Boundaries Youth Rally

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Truth Tabernacle Ozark, Arkansas and our co-sponsors are excited to host Boundaries Youth Rally this year. Together let’s tell the enemy that he can go no further in our lives, families and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkrLq_0bGRRgVY00

Live @ Operation:Tears of the 22

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7037 Cass Oark Rd, Ozark, AR

We are honored to play for veterans, their family and supporters at this annual event. Operation:Tears of the 22 mission : Bringing awareness and prevention of Veteran suicide by connecting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWOIh_0bGRRgVY00

Zeke Beats

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

38.8k Followers, 7,290 Following, 556 Posts - See Instagram photos and videos from Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain (@backwoodsmusicfestival)

Arkansauce.

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

Arkansauce is a genre-hopping, four piece string band from northwest Arkansas, bending the rules and blurring the lines between bluegrass, newgrass, folk, american...

Wiederkehr Village, AR
ABOUT

With Wiederkehr Village News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

