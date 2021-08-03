Cancel
Foraker, OK

Foraker events coming up

Posted by 
Foraker News Alert
Foraker News Alert
 5 days ago

(FORAKER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Foraker calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Foraker:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztyzC_0bGRRfcp00

Bike Night at DRB w/ Copperhead Crossing, M&S Burgers

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 W Main St, Pawhuska, OK

Join us for our first bike night at Dollhouse Road Brewing! Dinner will be waiting for you with M&S Burgers & More food truck and Copperhead Crossing will be jamming in the taproom. Everyone welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhbeC_0bGRRfcp00

Feast Your Mind- Wanda Clark

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 110 W Main St, Pawhuska, OK

Feast your mind and come spend your lunch break with […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pq0uz_0bGRRfcp00

Shidler's Annual One Day Car Show

Shidler, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 S, Cosden Ave, Shidler, OK

Park opens 8:30am for early registration, show commences 10:00am - 4:00pm; Dash plaques for first 150 entries, goody bags, 50/50 pot, door prizes, music, award plaques in numerous categories plus...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UIoh_0bGRRfcp00

Canvas Paint Party in Pawhuska

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

What’s more fun than creating your own masterpiece? Doing it with your friends! Join us for our monthly Canvas Paint Party. Enroll online!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmhLL_0bGRRfcp00

Rodeo Style 4D - $1000 ADDED - PLUS BUCKLES

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 320 Skyline Dr, Pawhuska, OK

• SATURDAY, AUG 7TH • PAWHUSKA OUTDOOR ARENA EXHIBITIONS @ 4PM, RACE @ 7PM • OPEN ONLY - $50 ENTRY FEE • 80% RODEO STYLE PAYBACK TO EACH D • $1000 ADDED - PLUS BUCKLES!! • ADDED MONEY SPLIT...

