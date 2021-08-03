Foraker events coming up

(FORAKER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Foraker calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Foraker:

Bike Night at DRB w/ Copperhead Crossing, M&S Burgers Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 W Main St, Pawhuska, OK

Join us for our first bike night at Dollhouse Road Brewing! Dinner will be waiting for you with M&S Burgers & More food truck and Copperhead Crossing will be jamming in the taproom. Everyone welcome.

Feast Your Mind- Wanda Clark Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 110 W Main St, Pawhuska, OK

Feast your mind and come spend your lunch break with […]

Shidler's Annual One Day Car Show Shidler, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 S, Cosden Ave, Shidler, OK

Park opens 8:30am for early registration, show commences 10:00am - 4:00pm; Dash plaques for first 150 entries, goody bags, 50/50 pot, door prizes, music, award plaques in numerous categories plus...

Canvas Paint Party in Pawhuska Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

What’s more fun than creating your own masterpiece? Doing it with your friends! Join us for our monthly Canvas Paint Party. Enroll online!

Rodeo Style 4D - $1000 ADDED - PLUS BUCKLES Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 320 Skyline Dr, Pawhuska, OK

• SATURDAY, AUG 7TH • PAWHUSKA OUTDOOR ARENA EXHIBITIONS @ 4PM, RACE @ 7PM • OPEN ONLY - $50 ENTRY FEE • 80% RODEO STYLE PAYBACK TO EACH D • $1000 ADDED - PLUS BUCKLES!! • ADDED MONEY SPLIT...