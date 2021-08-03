Cancel
Laurier, WA

Laurier events coming soon

(LAURIER, WA) Live events are lining up on the Laurier calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laurier:

Colville National Forest – Volunteer Vacations 2021

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:59 PM

Address: 650 E Delaware Ave, Republic, WA

There are hidden segments of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail on decommissioned Forest roads which aren’t yet counted as trail inventory, and so tend to be overlooked for regular...

Soul Tribe Reunion (an expansion of the Sasquatch Family Reunion)

Kettle Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 1368 Kettle Park Rd, Kettle Falls, WA

The Soul Tribe Reunion is a homecoming of connected souls and kindred spirits. The intention of this gathering is to honor each other, our planet and all celestial, galactic and elemental beings...

Kids Art in the Park

Colville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 356 East Dominion Avenue, Colville, WA 99114

Come enjoy a day of arts and crafts in our local park.

Vacation Bible School

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 915 S Cedar St, Colville, WA

Vacation Bible School!! Mark your calendars for August 9-13th, from 6-8:30pm. This will be for children ages 3 years old, through those starting 6th Grade in the fall. This year’s theme is Mystery...

Low-Cost Drive Thru Vaccination & Microchip Clinic!

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 501 Old Arden Hwy, Colville, WA

Our Vaccination and Microchip Clinic will be hosted at CVAS as a Drive-Thru!

