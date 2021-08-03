Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Santeetlah, NC

Live events Lake Santeetlah — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Lake Santeetlah Journal
Lake Santeetlah Journal
 5 days ago

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lake Santeetlah calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Santeetlah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wh7zU_0bGRRdrN00

Bluegrass Festival

Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 121 School House Rd, Robbinsville, NC

Fall Harvest festival in October with antique tractor show,, quilt show and country fair. Hot dogs, hot cocoa and soft drinks for sale. The Festival gets underway Saturday at 11 am and closes at 5...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3946sC_0bGRRdrN00

Wine Dinner

Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4633 Santeetlah Rd, Robbinsville, NC

Join Snowbird Mountain Lodge for a Wine Dinner with Sommelier, Nick Demos. There is always a reason to celebrate! 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Wine Dinner included with all lodging reservations. *2-night...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHjfs_0bGRRdrN00

Middle School Whisper Mountain

Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

SouthPark Middle School Students are headed back to Whisper Mountain Camp for a week of connecting with God and with each other!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdSNs_0bGRRdrN00

Miatas at the Gap XXV

Fontana Village, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 Woods Rd, Fontana Dam, NC

Simply put, MATG is THE longest running Miata gathering in the country. Located in the midst of some of the greatest driving roads in the country, we are one of the largest gatherings of Mazda...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DA5w5_0bGRRdrN00

Insanity On The Dragon 2021 Fall Run

Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 17555 Tapoco Rd, Robbinsville, NC

Annual dragon meet and cruise for Insanity members and supporters

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lake Santeetlah Journal

Lake Santeetlah Journal

Lake Santeetlah, NC
15
Followers
179
Post
545
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Santeetlah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Santeetlah, NC
City
Fontana Village, NC
Robbinsville, NC
Government
City
Robbinsville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Antique#Soft Drinks#Cocoa#Hot Dogs#Matg#Nc Annual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy