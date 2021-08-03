Live events Lake Santeetlah — what’s coming up

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lake Santeetlah calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Santeetlah area:

Bluegrass Festival Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 121 School House Rd, Robbinsville, NC

Fall Harvest festival in October with antique tractor show,, quilt show and country fair. Hot dogs, hot cocoa and soft drinks for sale. The Festival gets underway Saturday at 11 am and closes at 5...

Wine Dinner Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4633 Santeetlah Rd, Robbinsville, NC

Join Snowbird Mountain Lodge for a Wine Dinner with Sommelier, Nick Demos. There is always a reason to celebrate! 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Wine Dinner included with all lodging reservations. *2-night...

Middle School Whisper Mountain Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

SouthPark Middle School Students are headed back to Whisper Mountain Camp for a week of connecting with God and with each other!

Miatas at the Gap XXV Fontana Village, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 Woods Rd, Fontana Dam, NC

Simply put, MATG is THE longest running Miata gathering in the country. Located in the midst of some of the greatest driving roads in the country, we are one of the largest gatherings of Mazda...

Insanity On The Dragon 2021 Fall Run Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 17555 Tapoco Rd, Robbinsville, NC

Annual dragon meet and cruise for Insanity members and supporters