Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxbow, ME

Coming soon: Oxbow events

Posted by 
Oxbow Journal
Oxbow Journal
 5 days ago

(OXBOW, ME) Oxbow is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxbow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18f6P8_0bGRRb5v00

Aroostook Democrats at the Island Falls Days Parade

Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1009 Crystal Rd, Island Falls, ME

Aroostook Democrats at the Island Falls Days Parade! FMI contact Lillie Lavado, Chairperson at info@lillielavado.com or via Facebook messenger @lillielavado

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSGcC_0bGRRb5v00

27th Annual 4k Walk/5k Run

Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 68 Houlton Rd, Island Falls, ME

Kids run starts at 8:45am Entry fee of $10.00 per person or by donations. Pre-register by calling 463-2263 or email frazfamily@fairpoint.net Proceeds to benefit Island Falls Playground. Following...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rk0B0_0bGRRb5v00

Horse Day Camp

Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 231 Poorman Retreat Rd, Island Falls, ME

Here it is, one last chance for the summer...day camp for riders 5 and up. Each day is a fun filled day of learning about horses, riding, arts and crafts and making new friends! The day runs from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enVOm_0bGRRb5v00

Skydiving - Session 1

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 650 Airport Dr, Presque Isle, ME

Join us along with Vacationland Skydiving at our annual Skydiving Event! We are so excited that this year's event will take place the same weekend as the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest ! This is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xa7uG_0bGRRb5v00

Pig Roast Hosted by PLSC and PHCC

Portage Lake, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 98 Country Club Ave, Portage Lake, ME

Join us for the Annual Portage Lake Summer Round-Up Pig Roast. From 3:30 - 6:30 Molly the Trolley will be providing transportation for anyone that would like a ride from downtown to the Golf...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Oxbow Journal

Oxbow Journal

Oxbow, ME
1
Followers
134
Post
56
Views
ABOUT

With Oxbow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Island Falls, ME
City
Oxbow, ME
City
Houlton, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
City
Presque Isle, ME
City
Portage Lake, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Horse#Live Events#Aroostook Democrats#Fmi#Country Club Ave#Trolley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy