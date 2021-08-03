Coming soon: Oxbow events

(OXBOW, ME) Oxbow is ready for live events.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxbow:

Aroostook Democrats at the Island Falls Days Parade Island Falls, ME

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1009 Crystal Rd, Island Falls, ME

Aroostook Democrats at the Island Falls Days Parade! FMI contact Lillie Lavado, Chairperson at info@lillielavado.com or via Facebook messenger @lillielavado

27th Annual 4k Walk/5k Run Island Falls, ME

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 68 Houlton Rd, Island Falls, ME

Kids run starts at 8:45am Entry fee of $10.00 per person or by donations. Pre-register by calling 463-2263 or email frazfamily@fairpoint.net Proceeds to benefit Island Falls Playground. Following...

Horse Day Camp Island Falls, ME

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 231 Poorman Retreat Rd, Island Falls, ME

Here it is, one last chance for the summer...day camp for riders 5 and up. Each day is a fun filled day of learning about horses, riding, arts and crafts and making new friends! The day runs from...

Skydiving - Session 1 Presque Isle, ME

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 650 Airport Dr, Presque Isle, ME

Join us along with Vacationland Skydiving at our annual Skydiving Event! We are so excited that this year's event will take place the same weekend as the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest ! This is...

Pig Roast Hosted by PLSC and PHCC Portage Lake, ME

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 98 Country Club Ave, Portage Lake, ME

Join us for the Annual Portage Lake Summer Round-Up Pig Roast. From 3:30 - 6:30 Molly the Trolley will be providing transportation for anyone that would like a ride from downtown to the Golf...