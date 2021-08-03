Cancel
Maljamar, NM

What’s up Maljamar: Local events calendar

Maljamar News Alert
 5 days ago

(MALJAMAR, NM) Maljamar is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maljamar area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kask_0bGRRaDC00

5MW live @Diamond Lills

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

5MW live @Diamond Lills is on Facebook. To connect with 5MW live @Diamond Lills, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDkqO_0bGRRaDC00

Midweek Market

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1510 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

Midweek Market at Salty Frog featuring local vendors Applications are NOW OPEN! https://form.jotform.com/211727924368160

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Imme2_0bGRRaDC00

Lea County Fair and Rodeo

Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 S Commercial St, Lovington, NM

Come enjoy the arts & crafts showcase, carnival, concerts, Xtreme Bulls Event, PRCA Rodeo, Livestock Shows, Commercial Vendors, and enjoy some of the best fair food in the area!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rd9Cl_0bGRRaDC00

Library -- Lunchtime Book Discussion Group

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Lunchtime Book Discussion Group meets from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the third Monday of the month. Patrons are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and enjoy a lively and spirited discussion of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gR8zK_0bGRRaDC00

CORE - Center of Recreational Excellence

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 4827 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, NM

A massive community recreation center located in Hobbs, NM. Its amenities include swimming, water slides, lazy river. Three basketball courts, football, soccer field and water therapeutic pools...

ABOUT

With Maljamar News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

