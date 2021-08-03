What’s up Maljamar: Local events calendar

(MALJAMAR, NM) Maljamar is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maljamar area:

5MW live @Diamond Lills Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

5MW live @Diamond Lills is on Facebook. To connect with 5MW live @Diamond Lills, join Facebook today.

Midweek Market Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1510 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

Midweek Market at Salty Frog featuring local vendors Applications are NOW OPEN! https://form.jotform.com/211727924368160

Lea County Fair and Rodeo Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 S Commercial St, Lovington, NM

Come enjoy the arts & crafts showcase, carnival, concerts, Xtreme Bulls Event, PRCA Rodeo, Livestock Shows, Commercial Vendors, and enjoy some of the best fair food in the area!

Library -- Lunchtime Book Discussion Group Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Lunchtime Book Discussion Group meets from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the third Monday of the month. Patrons are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and enjoy a lively and spirited discussion of the...

CORE - Center of Recreational Excellence Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 4827 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, NM

A massive community recreation center located in Hobbs, NM. Its amenities include swimming, water slides, lazy river. Three basketball courts, football, soccer field and water therapeutic pools...