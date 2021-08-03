Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, ID

Live events Atlanta — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Atlanta Post
Atlanta Post
 5 days ago

(ATLANTA, ID) Live events are coming to Atlanta.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atlanta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMvwk_0bGRRYOc00

CCC-Big Data Foundation 2 Days Training in Queretaro

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Lowman, ID

Our classroom training provides you the opportunity to interact with instructors and benefit from face-to-face instruction.

Learn More

Collaborate and Learn with Other Real Estate Investors

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: Lowman, ID

Are you a real estate investor who can't find deals before everybody else does or you're wanting to get started in real estate investing and don't know how to start. You're hitting the classified...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yw2ly_0bGRRYOc00

JACK PINE ROUND UP

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

COME HAVE A BOOT SCOOTIN' GOOD TIME AND PARTY IN THE PINES! The 2nd Annual Jack Pine RoundUp Bulls, Broncs & Barrels Event has all the Buckn’, Eatin’, Drink’n and Music Playin’ you could want! All...

Learn More

Jason Evans! Live at the GOLDMINE!

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Jason Evans! Live at the GOLDMINE! at Idaho City, Idaho, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PIeT_0bGRRYOc00

August 13 - 18, 2021

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 640 Critchfield St, Stanley, ID

Perfect time to be on the water, excellent whitewater, fishing, and the weather is ideal. This is a family trip, come join the fun! Great trip for all ages! Seats Available: 13

Learn More

Comments / 0

Atlanta Post

Atlanta Post

Atlanta, ID
20
Followers
154
Post
371
Views
ABOUT

With Atlanta Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho City, ID
City
Lowman, ID
City
Atlanta, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Real Estate Investing#Broncs Barrels Event#Drink N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy