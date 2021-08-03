Live events Atlanta — what’s coming up

(ATLANTA, ID) Live events are coming to Atlanta.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atlanta area:

CCC-Big Data Foundation 2 Days Training in Queretaro Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Lowman, ID

Our classroom training provides you the opportunity to interact with instructors and benefit from face-to-face instruction.

Collaborate and Learn with Other Real Estate Investors Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: Lowman, ID

Are you a real estate investor who can't find deals before everybody else does or you're wanting to get started in real estate investing and don't know how to start. You're hitting the classified...

JACK PINE ROUND UP Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

COME HAVE A BOOT SCOOTIN' GOOD TIME AND PARTY IN THE PINES! The 2nd Annual Jack Pine RoundUp Bulls, Broncs & Barrels Event has all the Buckn’, Eatin’, Drink’n and Music Playin’ you could want! All...

Jason Evans! Live at the GOLDMINE! Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Jason Evans! Live at the GOLDMINE! at Idaho City, Idaho, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

August 13 - 18, 2021 Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 640 Critchfield St, Stanley, ID

Perfect time to be on the water, excellent whitewater, fishing, and the weather is ideal. This is a family trip, come join the fun! Great trip for all ages! Seats Available: 13