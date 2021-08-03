Cancel
Yellow Pine, ID

Yellow Pine calendar: What's coming up

Yellow Pine Daily
 5 days ago

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Yellow Pine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yellow Pine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9Ml9_0bGRRXVt00

Sunset Cocktail Cruise, Adults only

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

See McCall in a whole different way! Spend a relaxing evening cruising on beautiful Payette Lake with family or friends while watching the sunset on board “The Idaho” with your favorite beverage...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22w6AH_0bGRRXVt00

2021 Valley County Democratic We are Back Picnic

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:30 PM

The Valley County Democrats are sponsoring the “2021 Valley County Democratic We are Back Picnic”, Wednesday, July 28 at 6 p.m. at Woodlands Picnic/Pool area, 634 Brady Drive, McCall. Fred...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7wfP_0bGRRXVt00

Outdoor Yoga at River Ranch with Shanti Yoga

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Headquarters Rd, McCall, ID

Join us for a gentle all levels class on the beautiful River Ranch Clubhouse Patio with Jan Stein. With stunning valley views, and a feel-good balanced yoga practice, you’ll feel refreshed and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MXDV_0bGRRXVt00

Strong Bonds Event

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1440 Warren Wagon Rd, McCall, ID

Join the Chaplain's office for 3 days of adventure at Quaker Hill in McCall, ID. Kids of all ages are welcome. Child care is provided for ages 0-4. Spots are on a first-come, first-serve basis so...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ar77Y_0bGRRXVt00

Payette Lake Progressive Club Luncheon and Fashion Show

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

Get "In the Pink" with Payette Lake Progressive Club\'s annual luncheon and fashion show benefit, Tuesday 8/31 at Jug Mountain Ranch! Dynamite raffles and fashions by "Backcountry Boutique" and...

