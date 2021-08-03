Yellow Pine calendar: What's coming up

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Yellow Pine has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yellow Pine:

Sunset Cocktail Cruise, Adults only McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

See McCall in a whole different way! Spend a relaxing evening cruising on beautiful Payette Lake with family or friends while watching the sunset on board “The Idaho” with your favorite beverage...

2021 Valley County Democratic We are Back Picnic McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:30 PM

The Valley County Democrats are sponsoring the “2021 Valley County Democratic We are Back Picnic”, Wednesday, July 28 at 6 p.m. at Woodlands Picnic/Pool area, 634 Brady Drive, McCall. Fred...

Outdoor Yoga at River Ranch with Shanti Yoga McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Headquarters Rd, McCall, ID

Join us for a gentle all levels class on the beautiful River Ranch Clubhouse Patio with Jan Stein. With stunning valley views, and a feel-good balanced yoga practice, you’ll feel refreshed and...

Strong Bonds Event McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1440 Warren Wagon Rd, McCall, ID

Join the Chaplain's office for 3 days of adventure at Quaker Hill in McCall, ID. Kids of all ages are welcome. Child care is provided for ages 0-4. Spots are on a first-come, first-serve basis so...

Payette Lake Progressive Club Luncheon and Fashion Show McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

Get "In the Pink" with Payette Lake Progressive Club\'s annual luncheon and fashion show benefit, Tuesday 8/31 at Jug Mountain Ranch! Dynamite raffles and fashions by "Backcountry Boutique" and...