Hayes, SD

Live events on the horizon in Hayes

Hayes Bulletin
Hayes Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HAYES, SD) Live events are coming to Hayes.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hayes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WezKL_0bGRRVkR00

Trap Fundraiser - Willow Creek Wildlife

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 20628 Willow Creek Rd, Fort Pierre, SD

BB Gun Fundraiser at Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. Shoots are open to all. Call for more information: Lodge 223-3154 - Steve 222-3154 - Bob 222-0309

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voZO5_0bGRRVkR00

Outlaw Jim & The Whiskey Benders

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Outlaw Jim & The Whiskey Benders Hosted By Fort Pierre Trader Days. Event starts at Fri Aug 13 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Fort Pierre., Join us for a concert in Lilly Park!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZSko_0bGRRVkR00

Street Masters Auto Show

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 320 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

All car-show events in Pierre, South Dakota. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Pierre like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More

Church in the Park with New Life Assembly

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Church in the Park with New Life Assembly Hosted By Fort Pierre Trader Days. Event starts at Sun Aug 15 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Fort Pierre.,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O08Ri_0bGRRVkR00

Annual Street Masters Car Show and Ice Cream Social

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 20439 Marina Loop, Fort Pierre, SD

Join us for this car show with style. Local businesses provide ice cream and soda for visitors and the car show participants. All guests are encouraged to cast their votes for their favorite car...

Learn More

Hayes Bulletin

Hayes Bulletin

Hayes, SD
