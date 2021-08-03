Ironside events coming soon

(IRONSIDE, OR) Ironside is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ironside:

East West Shrine All Star Football Game Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2500 E St, Baker City, OR

The SHRINE GAME IS BACK! After a 1 year hiatus due to COVID19 we are back and ready to play. The game will be played as usual at Baker Bulldog Stadium in Baker City. Pre Game at 6pm Kickoff 7pm...

Ghost Hunting Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 1996 Main St, Baker City, OR

Intrigued by the stories of ghosts at the Geiser Grand? Want to investigate? This is the one opportunity to really get into the ghost hunting thing! Big River Paranormal will be here at the Geiser...

Ride the Sumpter Valley Railroad Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 211 Austin St, Sumpter, OR

The Sumpter Valley Railroad excursion train runs between McEwen and the historic mining town of Sumpter, where the Sumpter depot is located in the Sumpter Dredge State Park, providing passengers a...

FULL RUN OF STEAM AND BANDITS Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 12259 Huckleberry Loop, Baker City, OR

Once again the Historical Sumpter Valley Steam Engine will be involved in another train Robbery. The train will load at 12:45pm at the McEwen Depot and Depart at 1:00 for a 40 minute ride and run...

COYOTE JOE AT POWDER RIVER MUSIC REVIEW Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Powder River Music Review summer concert series takes place every Sunday afternoon 4-5:30 mid June through August in Baker City'