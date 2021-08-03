Cancel
Orogrande, NM

Orogrande calendar: What's coming up

Orogrande Daily
Orogrande Daily
 5 days ago

(OROGRANDE, NM) Orogrande has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orogrande:

PALS Two Day Course - December 6-7, 2021

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ta3f_0bGRRTyz00

Semi-Private Session

Chaparral, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1160 Riley Way, Chaparral, NM

Four hour semi private training session covering basic to finished riding, fundamental and intermediate control of horse and rider, developing and furthering the collection and frame of the horse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rjGa_0bGRRTyz00

Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie Godzilla vs. Kong

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1900 U.S. 54, Alamogordo, NM 88310

The City of Alamogordo, Medlin Ramps, TDS, KHII Active Radio, Ruidoso KEDU, Rock 97-9 & TDS, bring you: Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndXBE_0bGRRTyz00

Southern NM Wedding Expo

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 705 South Telshor Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Come to Las Cruces' grandest wedding event. Come meet wedding pros from Las Cruces, Ruidoso, Alamogordo and in between. We cater to the area's best at Hotel Encanto. Shop for all your wedding needs, buy if you're ready or make appointments with the top picks. Win prizes, watch 2 fashion shows and let our 50+ wedding pros help you make the right decisions for your special day. For more information, go to NMWedExpo.com Get your free tickets now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xqTK_0bGRRTyz00

Back to School Bash

Holloman AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2300 Alamogordo Blvd, Holloman AFB, NM

Stop by the Soaring Heights community center for an after-school snack and take your first day of school picture at the Photobooth!

Orogrande Daily

Orogrande Daily

Orogrande, NM
With Orogrande Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.

