Orogrande calendar: What's coming up

(OROGRANDE, NM) Orogrande has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orogrande:

PALS Two Day Course - December 6-7, 2021 Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,

Semi-Private Session Chaparral, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1160 Riley Way, Chaparral, NM

Four hour semi private training session covering basic to finished riding, fundamental and intermediate control of horse and rider, developing and furthering the collection and frame of the horse.

Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie Godzilla vs. Kong Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1900 U.S. 54, Alamogordo, NM 88310

The City of Alamogordo, Medlin Ramps, TDS, KHII Active Radio, Ruidoso KEDU, Rock 97-9 & TDS, bring you: Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie

Southern NM Wedding Expo Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 705 South Telshor Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Come to Las Cruces' grandest wedding event. Come meet wedding pros from Las Cruces, Ruidoso, Alamogordo and in between. We cater to the area's best at Hotel Encanto. Shop for all your wedding needs, buy if you're ready or make appointments with the top picks. Win prizes, watch 2 fashion shows and let our 50+ wedding pros help you make the right decisions for your special day. For more information, go to NMWedExpo.com Get your free tickets now!

Back to School Bash Holloman AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2300 Alamogordo Blvd, Holloman AFB, NM

Stop by the Soaring Heights community center for an after-school snack and take your first day of school picture at the Photobooth!