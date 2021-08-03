Coming soon: Countyline events

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Countyline is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Countyline:

Western Spirit Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Join us this year as we revive a Duncan tradition. The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is bringing the Western Spirit Celebration back to town. On August 28, 2021, from noon until 5 pm. Stay tuned...

Service Wilson, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1302 7th St, Wilson, OK

DaVonne McGinnis, 57, of Edmond, passed from this Earth on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. She was born to Allen Dale McGinnis and Verba DeAnne Woods on January 21st, 1964 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is...

Walk to Remember Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2210 Duncan Regional Loop, Duncan, OK

Join us for an inspirational walk to remember a loved one. Donations to benefit the patients and families of Chisholm Trail Hospice. After a short walk, Celebration of Life Wreath ceremony where...

JULY 11:30am BLUE Swim Lesson Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Meeting Dates From Jul 26, 2021 to Aug 05, 2021 Each Monday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Tuesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM

Floh- und Trödelmarkt in Aalen/Wasseralfingen, Innenstadt + Stefansplatz Elmore City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Stefansplatz, 73433 Aalen

Floh- und Trödelmarkt (Neuware erlaubt) in Aalen/Wasseralfingen am und um den Stefansplatz in der Innenstadt