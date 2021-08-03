Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Countyline, OK

Coming soon: Countyline events

Posted by 
Countyline Bulletin
Countyline Bulletin
 5 days ago

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Countyline is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Countyline:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B81AH_0bGRRS6G00

Western Spirit

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Join us this year as we revive a Duncan tradition. The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is bringing the Western Spirit Celebration back to town. On August 28, 2021, from noon until 5 pm. Stay tuned...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTk7C_0bGRRS6G00

Service

Wilson, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1302 7th St, Wilson, OK

DaVonne McGinnis, 57, of Edmond, passed from this Earth on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. She was born to Allen Dale McGinnis and Verba DeAnne Woods on January 21st, 1964 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Znae_0bGRRS6G00

Walk to Remember

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2210 Duncan Regional Loop, Duncan, OK

Join us for an inspirational walk to remember a loved one. Donations to benefit the patients and families of Chisholm Trail Hospice. After a short walk, Celebration of Life Wreath ceremony where...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xX56i_0bGRRS6G00

JULY 11:30am BLUE Swim Lesson

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Meeting Dates From Jul 26, 2021 to Aug 05, 2021 Each Monday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Tuesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c97yC_0bGRRS6G00

Floh- und Trödelmarkt in Aalen/Wasseralfingen, Innenstadt + Stefansplatz

Elmore City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Stefansplatz, 73433 Aalen

Floh- und Trödelmarkt (Neuware erlaubt) in Aalen/Wasseralfingen am und um den Stefansplatz in der Innenstadt

Learn More

Comments / 0

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline, OK
11
Followers
165
Post
779
Views
ABOUT

With Countyline Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duncan, OK
City
Countyline, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Edmond, OK
Duncan, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Wilson, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Innenstadt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy