Erwin, SD

Coming soon: Erwin events

Erwin Daily
Erwin Daily
 5 days ago

(ERWIN, SD) Live events are coming to Erwin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erwin:

Painting on the Prairie

De Smet, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 20812 Homestead Rd, De Smet, SD

Registration is up and ready for the 2021 Harvey Dunn Plein Air in De Smet! Join us and Paint on the Prairie August 12th through the 15th! Register today here: https://forms.gle/1TWavi7ZKZTfE6cs5...

AUCTION

Bruce, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2021 SALE TIME: 10:00 AM SALE LOCATION: 45977 203rd Street, Bruce, SD From Bruce, SD, 7 miles West on Hwy. 30, 1 mile North or from intersection …\n AUCTION Read More »\n

School Board Meeting

Castlewood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 310 Harry St, Castlewood, SD

Second Monday of each month in the board meeting room at the school.\n

Castlewood Days 2021

Castlewood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Annual community celebration celebrating all things Castlewood.. 2021 theme is “Country Roads”

Celebration of life

De Smet, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 208 3rd St SW, De Smet, SD

Here is Dale Stark’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dale Stark of Soap Lake, Washington, born in Watertown, South...

