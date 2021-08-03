Live events coming up in Darwin

(DARWIN, CA) Darwin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Darwin:

Mt. Whitney Trail // Lone Pine, CA Lone Pine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Whitney Portal Road, Lone Pine, CA 93545

Sitting at 14,505 ft. makes Mt. Whitney the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States. Are you up for the challenge?

Mt Whitney (training) Hike to Lone Pine Lake. Whitney for Fun!! Newbie Camping Lone Pine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Whitney Portal Rd, Lone Pine, CA

Event limited to 24 total. Whitney is a stunning and beautiful place aside from the Summit. Sadly many do not appreciate it as they merely use it as a drop spot before going up towards summit. For...

Alabama Hills Weekend Photography Workshop with Stan Moniz Lone Pine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1008 S. Main Street, Lone Pine, CA 93545

This is a perfect workshop for any photographer who is interested in the art form of astrophotography! This weekend workshop will begin with a sunset shoot in the Alabama Hills located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Alabama Hills is known for its stunning rock formations, rounded contours and natural arches. One of the most famous arches, Mobius Arch, almost perfectly frames Mt. Whitney, the highest peak in the contiguous USA. As darkness descends, Sony Ambassador Stan Moniz will teac