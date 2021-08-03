Lefor events calendar

(LEFOR, ND) Lefor is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lefor area:

National Alpaca Farm Days Gladstone, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3260 102nd Avenue Southwest, Gladstone, ND 58630

Our 3rd Annual National Alpaca Farm Days are happening September 25th & 26th from 10 am to 3 p.m. FUN - FIBER - FAMILY - FOOD

Movie Night in the Park - New England New England, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 Main St, New England, ND

Disney's Raya & the Last Dragon Wednesday August 11th, New England High School Football Field 6pm Concessions by New England Public School 7:30/8pm Movie Time

Bakken Inflatable 5K Fundraiser Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3753 114th Avenue Southwest, Crooked Crane Trail, Dickinson, ND 58601

The Bakken Inflatable 5K is a fun family event with inflatables, mechanical bull, gaming bus, and food vendors. A fun day for all!

Roughrider Homegrowers Farmers Market Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 15 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Location:1681 3rd Avenue West

Books & Brew -- The Book of Lost Names Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

A book club for adults set in a relaxing atmosphere. This event is for 21 and older. Each month we will discuss a book while enjoying a beverage or 2. This concept is growing across the country...