Lefor, ND

Lefor events calendar

Lefor Journal
 5 days ago

(LEFOR, ND) Lefor is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lefor area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRtyt_0bGRRPS500

National Alpaca Farm Days

Gladstone, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3260 102nd Avenue Southwest, Gladstone, ND 58630

Our 3rd Annual National Alpaca Farm Days are happening September 25th & 26th from 10 am to 3 p.m. FUN - FIBER - FAMILY - FOOD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9hTV_0bGRRPS500

Movie Night in the Park - New England

New England, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 Main St, New England, ND

Disney's Raya & the Last Dragon Wednesday August 11th, New England High School Football Field 6pm Concessions by New England Public School 7:30/8pm Movie Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OEpl_0bGRRPS500

Bakken Inflatable 5K Fundraiser

Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3753 114th Avenue Southwest, Crooked Crane Trail, Dickinson, ND 58601

The Bakken Inflatable 5K is a fun family event with inflatables, mechanical bull, gaming bus, and food vendors. A fun day for all!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gw7Ho_0bGRRPS500

Roughrider Homegrowers Farmers Market

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 15 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Location:1681 3rd Avenue West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TR2aT_0bGRRPS500

Books & Brew -- The Book of Lost Names

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

A book club for adults set in a relaxing atmosphere. This event is for 21 and older. Each month we will discuss a book while enjoying a beverage or 2. This concept is growing across the country...

Lefor Journal

Lefor Journal

Lefor, ND
With Lefor Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

