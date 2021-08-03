Cancel
Powder River, WY

Live events on the horizon in Powder River

Posted by 
Powder River Times
 5 days ago

(POWDER RIVER, WY) Live events are lining up on the Powder River calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Powder River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KE088_0bGRROoa00

Summit

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 5725 Highland Dr, Casper, WY

The Global Leadership Summit is proud to bring you a high-quality local experience simulcast live in HD from the Willow Creek campus on Thursday-Friday, August 5-6, 2021. Your 2021 Summit ticket...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4c6Y_0bGRROoa00

Bar Nunn Fire 4th Annual Car Show

Bar Nunn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Arena St, Bar Nunn, WY

Join us for our 4th Annual Bar Nunn Fire Department Car Show! This event will take place at Antelope Park in Bar Nunn, Wyoming. It is free to the public! $20.00 entry fee per vehicle or $35.00 for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLl0n_0bGRROoa00

Paul Cauthen

Mills, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 4100 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills, WY

Concert of Paul Cauthen in Mills. The concert will take place at Beacon Club in Mills. The date of the concert is the 10-08-2021. It starts at 20:00h.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qMyA_0bGRROoa00

Tot Time

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1611 Casper Mountain Rd, Casper, WY

Join us for Tot Time every Wednesday from 11:30am-1:30pm. Kids will enjoy our inflatables and interacting with other kids, while parents/caregivers get the opportunity to socialize with each...

Randy Burghardt

Mills, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 4100 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills, WY

Randy Burghardt LIVE at Beacon Club at Beacon Club, 4100 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills, WY 82644, Mills, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 am

Powder River Times

Powder River, WY
ABOUT

With Powder River Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

