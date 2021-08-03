Live events Vinson — what’s coming up

(VINSON, OK) Live events are coming to Vinson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vinson:

Main Street Halloween on Main Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 N 4th St, Sayre, OK

Halloween Evening. Downtown businesses hand out candy to children, costume contest, vendors, and games on Main.

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street

Altus Community Chorus Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2801 N Main St, Altus, OK

Every Monday from 6pm-8pm Altus Community Chorus meets at Western Oklahoma State College in Room H-11. Please come and join our chorus, it's free and anyone can join, no matter your age. If you...

Freshman Connection Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2801 N Main St, Altus, OK

Come hangout with us at Freshman Connection located in the Pioneer Heritage Center! THURSDAY, AUGUST 12th at 1:00PM and FRIDAY, AUGUST 13th at 9:00AM. Meet other members of the Freshman class...

ESD Varsity Football @ Wellington Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Wellington (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Episcopal School of Dallas (Dallas, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.