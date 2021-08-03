Cancel
Hoffmeister, NY

Hoffmeister events coming up

Posted by 
Hoffmeister Dispatch
Hoffmeister Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Hoffmeister is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hoffmeister area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4PvT_0bGRRJOx00

U-Pick Date Night/Adults Night Out Friday August 20th

Remsen, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Looking for a fun and unique date? Come to the farm August 20th from 6-10 pm Ticket for 2 Includes: - Admission to the farm - Pick 2 bouquet of fresh lavender - Two meals to Kara's Kantina - Two...

Learn More

Spring Creek Lavender Goat Yoga

Remsen, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 8879 Trenton Falls Prospect Rd, Remsen, NY

Come and Join us and our goats this summer at Spring Creek Lavender. We are a Lavender and Cut Flower Farm located just off of 365 near Trenton Falls! We are excited to be offering both goat and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUyzc_0bGRRJOx00

Laurin Talese: Jazz Vocalist

Caroga Lake, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Bath Ave, Caroga Lake, NY 12032

Concert Sponsors: Genia & Jim Meinhold and The Summit Group

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4kj4_0bGRRJOx00

Speculator Lions Club Annual Fly-in Pancake Breakfast

Piseco, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Piseco, NY

Join the Speculator Lions Club for their annual fly-in and pancake breakfast at the Piseco Airport. Check out the planes, have some pancakes and scrambled eggs, and make sure to get your raffle...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWv25_0bGRRJOx00

5TH ANNUAL BARNEVELD FIRE DEPT. TRUCK NIGHT

Remsen, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

5TH ANNUAL BARNEVELD FIRE DEPT. TRUCK NIGHT AUGUST 3. 2021 6PM – 8PM WARD’S DRIVE IN 10845 St. Rt. 365 REMSEN, NY

Learn More

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister, NY
ABOUT

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

