Hoffmeister events coming up

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Hoffmeister is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hoffmeister area:

U-Pick Date Night/Adults Night Out Friday August 20th Remsen, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Looking for a fun and unique date? Come to the farm August 20th from 6-10 pm Ticket for 2 Includes: - Admission to the farm - Pick 2 bouquet of fresh lavender - Two meals to Kara's Kantina - Two...

Spring Creek Lavender Goat Yoga Remsen, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 8879 Trenton Falls Prospect Rd, Remsen, NY

Come and Join us and our goats this summer at Spring Creek Lavender. We are a Lavender and Cut Flower Farm located just off of 365 near Trenton Falls! We are excited to be offering both goat and...

Laurin Talese: Jazz Vocalist Caroga Lake, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Bath Ave, Caroga Lake, NY 12032

Concert Sponsors: Genia & Jim Meinhold and The Summit Group

Speculator Lions Club Annual Fly-in Pancake Breakfast Piseco, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Piseco, NY

Join the Speculator Lions Club for their annual fly-in and pancake breakfast at the Piseco Airport. Check out the planes, have some pancakes and scrambled eggs, and make sure to get your raffle...

5TH ANNUAL BARNEVELD FIRE DEPT. TRUCK NIGHT Remsen, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

5TH ANNUAL BARNEVELD FIRE DEPT. TRUCK NIGHT AUGUST 3. 2021 6PM – 8PM WARD’S DRIVE IN 10845 St. Rt. 365 REMSEN, NY