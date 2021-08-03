Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ojo Feliz, NM

Ojo Feliz events calendar

Posted by 
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 5 days ago

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Ojo Feliz has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ojo Feliz:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyHBz_0bGRRIWE00

Raft and Ride New Mexico

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Beat the heat in the mountains, white water rafting, horse back riding, hiking, biking and golfing in the rocky mountains of New Mexico.Watch this video of all the fun you can have in Angel Fire...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4CNN_0bGRRIWE00

Farmers’ Market

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market Today’s musical guest: Jae Lesley Come enjoy shopping al fresco at the Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market. Every Sunday from June 6 – September 5, the Farmers’...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZoCB_0bGRRIWE00

Old Friends and New Beginnings: Opening Night and After Party

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 Cs Ranch Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Trio Sonata in C Major, BWV 1037 Johann Sebastian Bach Terzetto in C Major, Op. 74 Antonin Dvořák American Haiku Paul Wiancko Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70 No. 1 “The Ghost” Ludwig van Beethoven...

Learn More

Cool Summer Nights

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Tonight’s Artist: ALCHEMIE Music Opener: Music From Angel Fire Bring a lawn chair, some friends, and your dancing shoes! Cool Summer Nights Concert Series will offer free live music every Friday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS9xK_0bGRRIWE00

Medical Clinic

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM

UltiMed Urgent Medical Care Clinic Visit the only certified Urgent Care in Northeastern New Mexico. For the past 21 years, UltiMed has been a one-stop shop treating most injuries and illnesses...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz, NM
7
Followers
135
Post
241
Views
ABOUT

With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angel Fire, NM
City
Ojo Feliz, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angel Fire Resort#Horse#Farmers#C Major#D Major#Ultimed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
Related
Musicinterlochenpublicradio.org

Music by Request for August 7, 2021

Vivaldi's Summer, Schubert's Trout and Dvorak's Serenade were among this week's requests. We also heard pieces that will appear on Sunday night's WYSO concert, including Franz Liszt's "Les préludes" and Anna Clyne's "This Midnight Hour." Listen to the episode again on demand - click the blue "listen" button to stream.
Theater & Dancemusicomh.com

La traviata @ Nevill Holt Opera, Market Harborough

A newly revamped Nevill Holt Opera allows a larger audience to enjoy wonderful music. When summer opera festivals were planning their 2021 seasons, no one knew what the Covid-19 situation would be and what performance restrictions would apply. Nevill Holt Opera ingeniously combatted the uncertainty by deciding to hold its 2021 festival outdoors, with a specially designed stage and bespoke seating arrangements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy