Ojo Feliz events calendar

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Ojo Feliz has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ojo Feliz:

Raft and Ride New Mexico Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Beat the heat in the mountains, white water rafting, horse back riding, hiking, biking and golfing in the rocky mountains of New Mexico.Watch this video of all the fun you can have in Angel Fire...

Farmers’ Market Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market Today’s musical guest: Jae Lesley Come enjoy shopping al fresco at the Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market. Every Sunday from June 6 – September 5, the Farmers’...

Old Friends and New Beginnings: Opening Night and After Party Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 Cs Ranch Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Trio Sonata in C Major, BWV 1037 Johann Sebastian Bach Terzetto in C Major, Op. 74 Antonin Dvořák American Haiku Paul Wiancko Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70 No. 1 “The Ghost” Ludwig van Beethoven...

Cool Summer Nights Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Tonight’s Artist: ALCHEMIE Music Opener: Music From Angel Fire Bring a lawn chair, some friends, and your dancing shoes! Cool Summer Nights Concert Series will offer free live music every Friday...

Medical Clinic Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM

UltiMed Urgent Medical Care Clinic Visit the only certified Urgent Care in Northeastern New Mexico. For the past 21 years, UltiMed has been a one-stop shop treating most injuries and illnesses...