What’s up Spofford: Local events calendar

(SPOFFORD, TX) Spofford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spofford:

Church Membership Book Study Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us in learning about the biblical teachings of church membership.

Texas Thunder Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1915 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Texas Wrestling Entertainment returns to Del Rio, Tx for some hard hitting wrestling action. Family Entertainment. About this Event

First Friday Art Walk Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 S Main St, Del Rio, TX

The Del Rio Chamber of Commerce is hosting another first Friday art walk in downtown Del Rio!

AWP PURGATORY Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 215 Veterans Lane, Uvalde, TX 78801

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

Del Rio Cars & Coffee Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Held the Last Sunday of every month, Del Rio Cars and Coffee is a recurring monthly meet of local car enthusiasts, and those visiting from out of town. All makes and models welcome! Meet up to...