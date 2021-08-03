Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spofford, TX

What’s up Spofford: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Spofford News Flash
Spofford News Flash
 5 days ago

(SPOFFORD, TX) Spofford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spofford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiyVk_0bGRRHdV00

Church Membership Book Study

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us in learning about the biblical teachings of church membership.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THLuh_0bGRRHdV00

Texas Thunder

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1915 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Texas Wrestling Entertainment returns to Del Rio, Tx for some hard hitting wrestling action. Family Entertainment. About this Event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eckOy_0bGRRHdV00

First Friday Art Walk

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 S Main St, Del Rio, TX

The Del Rio Chamber of Commerce is hosting another first Friday art walk in downtown Del Rio!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ut8H_0bGRRHdV00

AWP PURGATORY

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 215 Veterans Lane, Uvalde, TX 78801

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq5n9_0bGRRHdV00

Del Rio Cars & Coffee

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Held the Last Sunday of every month, Del Rio Cars and Coffee is a recurring monthly meet of local car enthusiasts, and those visiting from out of town. All makes and models welcome! Meet up to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Spofford News Flash

Spofford News Flash

Spofford, TX
11
Followers
168
Post
394
Views
ABOUT

With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
City
Spofford, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Family Entertainment#Awp#Del Rio Cars And Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy