What’s up Spofford: Local events calendar
(SPOFFORD, TX) Spofford has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spofford:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Join us in learning about the biblical teachings of church membership.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 1915 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX
Texas Wrestling Entertainment returns to Del Rio, Tx for some hard hitting wrestling action. Family Entertainment. About this Event
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 800 S Main St, Del Rio, TX
The Del Rio Chamber of Commerce is hosting another first Friday art walk in downtown Del Rio!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 215 Veterans Lane, Uvalde, TX 78801
THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 900 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX
Held the Last Sunday of every month, Del Rio Cars and Coffee is a recurring monthly meet of local car enthusiasts, and those visiting from out of town. All makes and models welcome! Meet up to...
