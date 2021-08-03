Cancel
Marsland, NE

Marsland events coming up

Posted by 
Marsland Updates
Marsland Updates
 5 days ago

(MARSLAND, NE) Marsland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marsland area:

Memorial service

Hemingford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Hemingford, NE

Find the obituary of Beverly Crownover (1932 - 2021) from Hemingford, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Annual Northwest Rock Swap Show

Crawford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Crawford, NE

Labor Day Weekend. Vendors from various locations. Buy, sell, swap rocks, minerals, fossils, no charge for dealers, free camping, lectures, field trips.

Mandatory Parent Meeting- Concussion Awareness

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Parent Meeting for all athletes and parents in middle school and high school. NSAA and school forms will be handed out. Forms and participation fees will also be collected and must be paid prior...

Twisted Crawdad Trails Runs

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Event registration: Twisted Crawdad Trails Runs @ Chadron, NE, United States. Saturday, August 14, 2021 9:30 AM (GMT-6)

Hay Springs Friendly Festival Car Show & Shine

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

All car-show events in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Hay Springs like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Marsland Updates

Marsland Updates

Marsland, NE
ABOUT

With Marsland Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

