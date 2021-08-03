Santa Fe calendar: What's coming up

(SANTA FE, MO) Santa Fe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Fe area:

Monroe County Farmers' Market Paris, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Main St # 201, Paris, MO

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 9am - 12pm Location:Monroe County Courthouse lawn: 300 N Main, Paris, MO 65275

GSM Nocturnal Ride Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 112 S Jefferson St, Mexico, MO

Join us for our monthly Nocturnal Ride led by our General Sales Manager, Pete! This month we are headed to TJ's Roadhouse in Mexico, MO! KSU @ 7:15PM @ Mid America Harley-Davidson wbr span ...

City Council Meeting Paris, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 112 S Main St, Paris, MO

Guests should enter through the East door when attending Board Meetings Open to the Public

VBS Style Family Worship Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 122 E Promenade St, Mexico, MO

Register at vbs.mexicofpc.com Join us for a fresh way to do VBS. This is for the whole family; all grades and all ages. Join us for a family worship and after, the kids will break off into their...

Jarrod Turner at Soybean Fest 2021 Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

SSM Nashville artist Jarrod Turner is a country singer-songwriter from Sturgeon, MO. . Sturgeon is in the heart of the mid-west. It's a small bedroom town of less than a 1,000 folks. Growing up...