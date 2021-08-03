Cancel
White Earth, ND

White Earth events coming soon

(WHITE EARTH, ND) White Earth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around White Earth:

Blood Drive - Tioga

Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 510 6th St NE, Tioga, ND

Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. This constant need for blood can only be met by generous donors like you, and when you give blood, you could save the life of a cancer patient or...

Enbridge Robotics Camp - Smart Car Build

Tioga, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 406 6th St NE, Tioga, ND 58852

During this camp you will build a Robot Car that can autonomously avoid obstacles, follow a line, and be controlled by your smart phone!

Third Thursday @ the Market!

Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Stanley, ND

Third Thursdays @ the Market with Special Events and FOOD! More info to come! The Market is held rain or shine in the City Park and is open to any non-commercial vendors, food or non-food. The...

Wine Walk — Visit Stanley

Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Stroll down Main Street and visit participating businesses. Shop while you taste different wines paired with appetizers & desserts! Raffle ticket for baskets with amazing prizes will be for sale...

Bike Safety

New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 103 Soo Pl N, New Town, ND

Reynolds Insurance Agency is sponsoring a Bike Safety event for the New Town community. The event is a partnership between Reynolds Insurance Agency, New Town Boys & Girls Club & New Town Police...

