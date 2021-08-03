Events on the Camp Nelson calendar

(CAMP NELSON, CA) Live events are lining up on the Camp Nelson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camp Nelson:

DWPH TRIPLE THREAT Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11863 Rd 200, Porterville, CA

DWPH TRIPLE THREAT at DW Performance Horses, 11863 Road 200, Porterville, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 05:00 pm

City Council Meeting Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Address: 291 N Main St, Porterville, CA

City Hall, 291 N. Main St. , Porterville, Ca Closed Session begins at 5:30pm, Open Session Begins at 6:30pm

CrosspointLA Church Camping Trip Camp Nelson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Camp Nelson, CA

Camping Events in Springville, California, Explore the best of camping places and weekend getaways near Springville, California.

CCW Renewal Class Tulare County Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: BIA Rd 70, Porterville, CA

For TULARE COUNTY Renewal Class covers online application, law and regulation updates, and the required shooting qualification. Class portion conducted in a new A/C cooled room, then shooting is...

4 Day 'Recalibrating the Heart' Full Moon Gazing Retreat, US Event August 20, 2021 till August 23, 2021 California Hot Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Our Heart's electromagnetic energy field is 5,000 times greater than our brain's, and it reaches about three feet outside of our physical body. The Heart has a significant influence on the body...