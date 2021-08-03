Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camp Nelson, CA

Events on the Camp Nelson calendar

Posted by 
Camp Nelson Times
Camp Nelson Times
 5 days ago

(CAMP NELSON, CA) Live events are lining up on the Camp Nelson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camp Nelson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFQWH_0bGRRASQ00

DWPH TRIPLE THREAT

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11863 Rd 200, Porterville, CA

DWPH TRIPLE THREAT at DW Performance Horses, 11863 Road 200, Porterville, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJhHu_0bGRRASQ00

City Council Meeting

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Address: 291 N Main St, Porterville, CA

City Hall, 291 N. Main St. , Porterville, Ca Closed Session begins at 5:30pm, Open Session Begins at 6:30pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnRwH_0bGRRASQ00

CrosspointLA Church Camping Trip

Camp Nelson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Camp Nelson, CA

Camping Events in Springville, California, Explore the best of camping places and weekend getaways near Springville, California.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnpVv_0bGRRASQ00

CCW Renewal Class Tulare County

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: BIA Rd 70, Porterville, CA

For TULARE COUNTY Renewal Class covers online application, law and regulation updates, and the required shooting qualification. Class portion conducted in a new A/C cooled room, then shooting is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2kii_0bGRRASQ00

4 Day 'Recalibrating the Heart' Full Moon Gazing Retreat, US Event August 20, 2021 till August 23, 2021

California Hot Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Our Heart's electromagnetic energy field is 5,000 times greater than our brain's, and it reaches about three feet outside of our physical body. The Heart has a significant influence on the body...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson, CA
25
Followers
171
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camp Nelson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Triple Threat#Horse#Dw Performance Horses
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
City
Springville, CA
City
Camp Nelson, CA
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy