Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crane Lake, MN

Crane Lake calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Crane Lake News Flash
Crane Lake News Flash
 5 days ago

(CRANE LAKE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Crane Lake calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crane Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcRWQ_0bGRR7tU00

North American Black Bears Photo Workshop

Orr, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 12541 Nett Lake Rd, Orr, MN

Photograph wild North American black bears in their natural environment. DNR estimates there are 12,000-15,000 black bears in Minnesota. We can anticipate seeing up to 60 different bears on a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoLj3_0bGRR7tU00

Cook Area Farmers Market

Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 US-53, Cook, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: City Park, River Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlYS7_0bGRR7tU00

Native Hoop Dance & Music with Orville Councillor

Orr, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 13090 Westley Dr, Orr, MN

Orville is a hoop dancer, traditional dancer, Pow Wow singer, musician and cultural educator from Naicatchewenin First Nation Ontario Canada. You may also like the following events from KBFT 89.9...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV5Ny_0bGRR7tU00

Weaving on an Inkle Loom

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

An inkle loom is a simple loom that has been around a long time. It is fast to set up and easy to learn to weave on. With this type of loom, you can create beautiful bands, ribbons, and trims. In...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JETpu_0bGRR7tU00

7 Day Boundary Waters Canoe Trip - Guided, All-Inclusive (40 miles)

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Join NOW Outdoors for a paddle through the vast Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) in northern Minnesota. This will be an epic trip with incredible scenery including waterfalls and pristine lakes...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Crane Lake News Flash

Crane Lake News Flash

Crane Lake, MN
3
Followers
133
Post
82
Views
ABOUT

With Crane Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orr, MN
City
Ely, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Crane Lake, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Canoe#Mn Photograph#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy