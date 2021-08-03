Cancel
Causey, NM

Live events coming up in Causey

Causey News Beat
Causey News Beat
 5 days ago

(CAUSEY, NM) Live events are coming to Causey.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Causey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tmwfv_0bGRR60l00

OASIS State Park Observing

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1891 Base Line, Portales, NM

As you enter the park, turn right and notice the Brown Office Building and adjacent parking lot. The astronomy club setup up their gear along the side closest to the building. This is a great...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMK40_0bGRR60l00

SEF 2nd Annual Benefit Dinner & Auction

Sudan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 FM303, Sudan, TX

Y'all join us for the second annual Sudan Education Foundation Benefit Dinner and Auction during Sudan's Homecoming and Hornet Harvest Festival weekend! This event will give participants and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lamsw_0bGRR60l00

Portales Farmers Market

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

This event listing provided for the Portales community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qy9wz_0bGRR60l00

Funeral Service

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 524 N Globe Ave, Portales, NM

Funeral services for Roy D Rackler, 82, of Portales, will be held at 10:00 AM, Wed., Aug. 4, 2021 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Dag Sewell officiating, assisted by Rev. Josh Faucett and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owMbE_0bGRR60l00

Hearts on Fire: August Gathering

Muleshoe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Join us for food, fellowship, praise and worship, and time in the word!

Causey News Beat

Causey News Beat

Causey, NM
With Causey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

