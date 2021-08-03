Live events coming up in Causey

(CAUSEY, NM) Live events are coming to Causey.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Causey:

OASIS State Park Observing Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1891 Base Line, Portales, NM

As you enter the park, turn right and notice the Brown Office Building and adjacent parking lot. The astronomy club setup up their gear along the side closest to the building. This is a great...

SEF 2nd Annual Benefit Dinner & Auction Sudan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 FM303, Sudan, TX

Y'all join us for the second annual Sudan Education Foundation Benefit Dinner and Auction during Sudan's Homecoming and Hornet Harvest Festival weekend! This event will give participants and...

Portales Farmers Market Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

This event listing provided for the Portales community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Funeral Service Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 524 N Globe Ave, Portales, NM

Funeral services for Roy D Rackler, 82, of Portales, will be held at 10:00 AM, Wed., Aug. 4, 2021 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Dag Sewell officiating, assisted by Rev. Josh Faucett and...

Hearts on Fire: August Gathering Muleshoe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Join us for food, fellowship, praise and worship, and time in the word!