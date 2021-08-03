Art events calendar

(ART, TX) Live events are coming to Art.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Art:

River Kids Fall Kick-Off Party Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Come for pizza and ice cream as we kick-off the school year at River Kids. Find out what your children will be learning this fall. Are you interested in serving our children? Come and find out the...

Marriage Enrichment Weekend Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Invest in your marriage by joining us for our Marriage Enrichment Weekend! Breakfast will be served, there will be relevant teaching, Q & A and discussion and great fellowship. Childcare provided...

Grief Support Group Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Do you need encouragement and support? Join our support group at the church fellowship hall 6:00pm. Visit our calendar for meeting dates...

Genussvolle Weinwanderung mit Weinprobe in der Pfalz Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: Hauptstraße 86, 76831 Göcklingen

Sie sind gerne in der Natur unterwegs und wollten schon immer mehr über den Anbau von Wein erfahren?

Down By The River - Llano Outdoor Exposition Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1208 E, TX-29, Llano, TX

Celebrate the Llano river with lots of vendors, food, and outdoor demonstrations such as fly-fishing, water safety and more. Kids will enjoy the rides and special activities such as kids fish tank...