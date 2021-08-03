Art events calendar

Cancel
(ART, TX) Live events are coming to Art.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Art:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdaMi_0bGRR58200

River Kids Fall Kick-Off Party

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Come for pizza and ice cream as we kick-off the school year at River Kids. Find out what your children will be learning this fall. Are you interested in serving our children? Come and find out the...

Marriage Enrichment Weekend

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Invest in your marriage by joining us for our Marriage Enrichment Weekend! Breakfast will be served, there will be relevant teaching, Q & A and discussion and great fellowship. Childcare provided...

Grief Support Group

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Do you need encouragement and support? Join our support group at the church fellowship hall 6:00pm. Visit our calendar for meeting dates...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRn2q_0bGRR58200

Genussvolle Weinwanderung mit Weinprobe in der Pfalz

Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: Hauptstraße 86, 76831 Göcklingen

Sie sind gerne in der Natur unterwegs und wollten schon immer mehr über den Anbau von Wein erfahren?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43t5YX_0bGRR58200

Down By The River - Llano Outdoor Exposition

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1208 E, TX-29, Llano, TX

Celebrate the Llano river with lots of vendors, food, and outdoor demonstrations such as fly-fishing, water safety and more. Kids will enjoy the rides and special activities such as kids fish tank...

