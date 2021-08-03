Cancel
Blackburn, OK

Coming soon: Blackburn events

Blackburn Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BLACKBURN, OK) Live events are lining up on the Blackburn calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blackburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOkqj_0bGRR3Ma00

“Let’s Talk About It” Book Discussion Series

Pawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd, Pawnee, OK

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum in Pawnee has partnered with Oklahoma Humanities (OH) to host OH’s book discussion series called “Let’s Talk About It.” The book club meetings will take place as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcnTt_0bGRR3Ma00

Funeral Service

Cleveland, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 Crestview Dr, Cleveland, OK

Here is Jimmie Donald Long’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jimmie Donald Long of Cleveland, Oklahoma, who passed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHql5_0bGRR3Ma00

HART Rider Training/Motorcycle Lapping Days

Jennings, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

Motorcycle School w/ Hallett Motor Racing Circuit on Saturday, Aug 14 — Sunday, Aug 15, 2021 at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, Jennings, OK - Hallett Motor Racing Circuit has developed a program...

Hallett 2021 HPDE

Jennings, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

Lone Star Chapter BMW CCA & APEX Driving Academy jointly host Hallett 2021 Driver's Education Weekend September 18th-19th, 2021 at the Hallett Motor Racing Circuit in Jennings, OK REGISTRATION...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGLWa_0bGRR3Ma00

CimTel Classic 5K

Cleveland, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 323 N Gilbert Ave, Cleveland, OK

5K run benefiting the local schools in CimTel's service area!

