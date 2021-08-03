Sarles calendar: Coming events

(SARLES, ND) Live events are lining up on the Sarles calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sarles:

Summer Supper Egeland, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Main St, Egeland, ND

Come one out and let us cook for you! We will be grilling up burgers, brats and hotdogs with all the fixings. We will also have a raffle board set up to raffle off 2 tickets and $1000 for the UND...

3 Doors Down Belcourt, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

The official website of 3 Doors Down, featuring tour dates, news, music and more

Indigenous Belcourt, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND

My wife and I had an awesome time with wonderful people and great music from Paul Benjamin and of course Indigenous was amazing 😁😁😁😁

Show-n-Shine Wings-n-Wine Rocklake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Furnace fundraiser event, furnace installation in the old gym. Cost: $10 includes 6 wings, salads, & garlic toast Wine & Spirit tasting: 6 one ounce pours $5 Locker Room Lounge will be open...

Skydancers Casino Elders Meal Belcourt, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND

Elders eat free the first Wednesday of every month at the buffet. Contact Information: 701-244-2400

