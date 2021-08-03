What’s up Lindon: Local events calendar

(LINDON, CO) Lindon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lindon:

Celebration of life Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 400 West Ave, Brush, CO

Here is Marilyn Ford’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 17, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Marilyn Ford of Brush, Colorado. Family and...

People's Market 2021 - Week 1 Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 Clayton St, Brush, CO

Join us for the first week of the People's Market 2021. Bring us your homegrown produce, your crafts and creations, your home-based business and your amazing talents! We will be filling the...

RV/Carports for WRL August 5/6/7/8 Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Please review the RV Rental Policies document on our website here --> http://highplainsraceway.com/track-info/rv-and-carport-rental/rv-policies-and-prices/ To see a map of the paddock area and...

Track Night 2021: High Plains Raceway Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Track Night in America is a non-competitive, no-stress, entertaining, easy and inexpensive way for nearly anyone who loves cars or motorsports to get on a real racecourse in their own vehicle...

Paddock Open 24 Hours Thursday Night Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Gates open at 7:00 pm. Overnight use of the paddock/camping/RV/Carport areas will be allowed.