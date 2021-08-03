Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lindon, CO

What’s up Lindon: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lindon Today
Lindon Today
 5 days ago

(LINDON, CO) Lindon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lindon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vjeV_0bGRQxNI00

Celebration of life

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 400 West Ave, Brush, CO

Here is Marilyn Ford’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 17, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Marilyn Ford of Brush, Colorado. Family and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3d6w_0bGRQxNI00

People's Market 2021 - Week 1

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 Clayton St, Brush, CO

Join us for the first week of the People's Market 2021. Bring us your homegrown produce, your crafts and creations, your home-based business and your amazing talents! We will be filling the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PRMX_0bGRQxNI00

RV/Carports for WRL August 5/6/7/8

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Please review the RV Rental Policies document on our website here --> http://highplainsraceway.com/track-info/rv-and-carport-rental/rv-policies-and-prices/ To see a map of the paddock area and...

Learn More

Track Night 2021: High Plains Raceway

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Track Night in America is a non-competitive, no-stress, entertaining, easy and inexpensive way for nearly anyone who loves cars or motorsports to get on a real racecourse in their own vehicle...

Learn More

Paddock Open 24 Hours Thursday Night

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Gates open at 7:00 pm. Overnight use of the paddock/camping/RV/Carport areas will be allowed.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lindon Today

Lindon Today

Lindon, CO
3
Followers
147
Post
29
Views
ABOUT

With Lindon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brush, CO
State
Colorado State
Brush, CO
Government
City
Lindon, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Local Events#Brush Co Join#The People S Market 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy