Events on the Briggsville calendar

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Briggsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Briggsville area:

Arkansas Catholic Charismatic Priest Retreat Subiaco, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Office of the Trojan Shop Manager, 9220, 405 N Subiaco Ave, Subiaco, AR

Fr. Norbert Rappold invites you to a Life in the […]

2021 Back To School Bash Story, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 777 Union Hill Rd, Story, AR

Totally free event organized to help families with the cost of going back to school. Free hair cuts, free backpacks loaded with basic school supplies(first come first serve), free gently used...

Youth Squirrel Tournament Paris, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11071 AR-309, Paris, AR

Youth squirrel tournament for ages 6-15. Proceeds will be donated to The CALL in the River Valley.

Summer camp at the Ranch August session Parks, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 5693 AR-28, Parks, AR

Don't miss out on giving your kid a summer experience to remember! Last week of camp 2021 Open to all levels of riders $100 deposit to hold your spot in summer camp Spots are limited Riding...

October 2021: ISCA Field trial (2) Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Address: Booneville, AR

Learn all about the October 2021: ISCA Field trial (2), including its dates, location, club, secretary, entry fees, and more.