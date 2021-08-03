Live events coming up in Mcalister

(MCALISTER, NM) Mcalister is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcalister:

Story Time Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Build your child's literacy and social skills at the library with stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts. Ages 0-6. Theme all month long will be science

SAPI Golf Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Unmarried active duty and one guest can get 18 holes of golf with cart included! FOR ONLY $5*! Limited availability, spots fill up fast! *Clubs not included

Junior Golf Clinic (Ages 8-17) Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Sign your kids ages 8-12 up to become better golfers!

Zumba Glow Party Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Outside on the Fitness Center Track Join the Fitness Center for a night time parent-child Zumba glow party. Dance to today’s hottest Latin and world beats. Participants get free glow sticks!

ZeeCeeKeely Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 421 N Main St, Clovis, NM

ZeeCeeKeely is a Rock and Reggae Band from b'Tucson, Arizona'