Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalister, NM

Live events coming up in Mcalister

Posted by 
Mcalister Times
Mcalister Times
 5 days ago

(MCALISTER, NM) Mcalister is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcalister:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxQsp_0bGRQjGM00

Story Time

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Build your child's literacy and social skills at the library with stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts. Ages 0-6. Theme all month long will be science

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhB39_0bGRQjGM00

SAPI Golf

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Unmarried active duty and one guest can get 18 holes of golf with cart included! FOR ONLY $5*! Limited availability, spots fill up fast! *Clubs not included

Learn More

Junior Golf Clinic (Ages 8-17)

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Sign your kids ages 8-12 up to become better golfers!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhOy5_0bGRQjGM00

Zumba Glow Party

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Outside on the Fitness Center Track Join the Fitness Center for a night time parent-child Zumba glow party. Dance to today’s hottest Latin and world beats. Participants get free glow sticks!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dG0Ss_0bGRQjGM00

ZeeCeeKeely

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 421 N Main St, Clovis, NM

ZeeCeeKeely is a Rock and Reggae Band from b'Tucson, Arizona'

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mcalister Times

Mcalister Times

Mcalister, NM
5
Followers
137
Post
464
Views
ABOUT

With Mcalister Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Air Force Base, NM
State
Arizona State
City
Mcalister, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fitness#Dance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy