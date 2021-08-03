Live events coming up in Termo

(TERMO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Termo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Termo area:

MVC Annual Yardsale Alturas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 108 E 1st St, Alturas, CA

Stop by for our 2nd Annual church yard sale. Multi-family donations from furniture, clothes, home decor and more. First come first serve. If you would like to donate to the yard sale send us a...

SOUL POSSE @ Blues & Brews Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 705-670 US-395, Susanville, CA

SOUL POSSE @ Blues & Brews is on Facebook. To connect with SOUL POSSE @ Blues & Brews, join Facebook today.

Groundwater and Watershed Health Workshop Bieber, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 001-130-80-11, Bieber, CA

Join us for a workshop talking about the Big Valley Groundwater Sustainability Plan, Pit River RCD Forest Health Projects, Updates on the Irrigated Lands Regulatory Program and More.

Wednesday Evening Study Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 450 Richmond Rd, Susanville, CA

Pastor Mike Scanlan is teaching through the Bible on Sunday mornings . If your in the Susanville area, please join us Sundays at 8:30am & 10:30am at the church. We livestream all of our services...

Kristie's Kitchen - Make your own Kombucha Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 705-670 US-395, Susanville, CA

Join us for a refreshing and healthy Sip & See - Brew your Own Kombucha Class. Hosted by Kristie Wakley, owner of Kristie's Kitchen, where "Happiness is Homemade", come learn all about the health...