Piñon, NM

Live events on the horizon in Pinon

Piñon Journal
 5 days ago

(PINON, NM) Pinon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinon:

4th Friday

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1021 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

4th Fridays at the Alameda Park Zoo with food fun and music.

The City Championship August 7th, 8th 2021

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

DATES Friday, August 6th Shootout starting at 4pm – Entry is included in the tournament entry fee. Saturday, August 7th 1st Round - Tee Times starting @ 7:00am - Pairings made by flight & handicap...

Coffee & Connections

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1106 N New York Ave, Alamogordo, NM

Join us Friday, August 13th for our Kick-off of Coffee & Connections (formerly known as FAN Club). This month's sponsor is the Flickinger Center of Performing Arts. This is an opportunity for our...

Adam Hooks & The Huckleberries @ Cloudcroft Brewery

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

Adam Hooks & The Huckleberries is a Country and Rock Band from b'Albuquerque, New Mexico'

Art and Wine In the Cool Pines

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 US-82, Cloudcroft, NM

Enjoy wine tasting in the cool mountain forest of Cloudcroft, where individuals may sample wines from many regions of New Mexico, and purchase their favorite bottles. Enjoy the historical...

Piñon, NM
With Piñon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

