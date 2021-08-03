Essex calendar: What's coming up

(ESSEX, MT) Essex is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Essex:

2022 Week 2 Glacier National Park Ryan Smith & Chris Byrne West Glacier, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: Going-to-the-Sun Road, West Glacier, MT 59936

Glacier National Park in Montana is known as the Crown of the Continent and offers ample and diverse photographic opportunity!

Lubec Ridge and Buffalo Lakes Walk East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

This leisurely hike through the Lubec Hills wanders through open meadows, aspen stands, and lodgepole forest before gaining a low ridge with great views of the southern end of Glacier National...

Kid Gloves and Brass Knuckles: The Life of Nancy Cooper Russell with Mary Jane Bradbury East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: East Glacier Park, MT

Against the backdrop of the social and political reform of the early 1900s, Nancy Cooper Russell was a woman ahead of her time. A self-taught business woman with the ability to take charge, Nancy...

BF Summer Playhouse “The Hits” Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 526 Electric Ave, Bigfork, MT

The HITS of the 50’s 60’s & 70’s (PG) The 50’s, 60’s & 70’s were 3 decades of some of the finest Rock and Roll music! Enjoy an evening of staged hits from artists like The Spaniels, Roy Orbison...

Elkcalf Mountain Walk East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

