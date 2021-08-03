Cancel
Orlando Business Journal

Conti Services CEO: Central Florida workforce big motivator in HQ move to Orlando

By Ryan Lynch
 3 days ago
Conti Federal Services had a few key factors that helped sway its decision to move its headquarters from New Jersey to Orlando. The construction and engineering contractor last year put together a comprehensive three-year growth plan, and, as part of that process, it considered how a new location might benefit the growth of the company, Peter Ceribelli, CEO of Conti Federal Services, told Orlando Business Journal.

