Stanley events calendar
(STANLEY, ID) Stanley has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanley:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1-1102 Airport Rd, Stanley, ID
#SVG6 will feature 20+ live performances from national, regional, and local acts at Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park on August 6-7, 2021. Live music will also be produced August 5 -8 at Mountain...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Address: 319 Sawtooth Vista, Stanley, ID
Swatkins & The Positive Agenda throw down a late-night Sunday set at Sawtooth Valley Gathering!!! https:// wbr span www.eventbrite.c wbr span om/e/ wbr span … span More
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 3 Eva Falls Ave, Stanley, ID
The beloved Sawtooth Valley Gathering is back for 2021! Days of fantastic music at Pioneer Park and Velvet Falls Dance Hall!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 401 Redfish Lodge Rd, Stanley, ID
Hey friends and fans! We can't wait to see you again at this beautiful, picturesque resort on Redfish Lake, 3 hours from Boise! We are so grateful to be invited back to play again, marking our...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Stephanie Anne Johnson & The Hidogs is currently on tour. Their next tour date is Thursday, August 5th at 1 in Stanley, ID.
Comments / 0