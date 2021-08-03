Stanley events calendar

(STANLEY, ID) Stanley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanley:

Ashleigh Flynn - Home Perm Records Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1-1102 Airport Rd, Stanley, ID

#SVG6 will feature 20+ live performances from national, regional, and local acts at Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park on August 6-7, 2021. Live music will also be produced August 5 -8 at Mountain...

"Sawtooth Valley Gathering" Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 319 Sawtooth Vista, Stanley, ID

Swatkins & The Positive Agenda throw down a late-night Sunday set at Sawtooth Valley Gathering!!! https:// wbr span www.eventbrite.c wbr span om/e/ wbr span … span More

Steve Poltz Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 3 Eva Falls Ave, Stanley, ID

The beloved Sawtooth Valley Gathering is back for 2021! Days of fantastic music at Pioneer Park and Velvet Falls Dance Hall!

Blaze and Kelly Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 Redfish Lodge Rd, Stanley, ID

Hey friends and fans! We can't wait to see you again at this beautiful, picturesque resort on Redfish Lake, 3 hours from Boise! We are so grateful to be invited back to play again, marking our...

Stephanie Anne Johnson & The Hidogs Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Stephanie Anne Johnson & The Hidogs is currently on tour. Their next tour date is Thursday, August 5th at 1 in Stanley, ID.