Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanley, ID

Stanley events calendar

Posted by 
Stanley Post
Stanley Post
 5 days ago

(STANLEY, ID) Stanley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWxbP_0bGRQXcW00

Ashleigh Flynn - Home Perm Records

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1-1102 Airport Rd, Stanley, ID

#SVG6 will feature 20+ live performances from national, regional, and local acts at Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park on August 6-7, 2021. Live music will also be produced August 5 -8 at Mountain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XClHK_0bGRQXcW00

"Sawtooth Valley Gathering"

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 319 Sawtooth Vista, Stanley, ID

Swatkins & The Positive Agenda throw down a late-night Sunday set at Sawtooth Valley Gathering!!! https:// wbr span www.eventbrite.c wbr span om/e/ wbr span … span More

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOQ7S_0bGRQXcW00

Steve Poltz

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 3 Eva Falls Ave, Stanley, ID

The beloved Sawtooth Valley Gathering is back for 2021! Days of fantastic music at Pioneer Park and Velvet Falls Dance Hall!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqvRC_0bGRQXcW00

Blaze and Kelly

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 Redfish Lodge Rd, Stanley, ID

Hey friends and fans! We can't wait to see you again at this beautiful, picturesque resort on Redfish Lake, 3 hours from Boise! We are so grateful to be invited back to play again, marking our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oUlV_0bGRQXcW00

Stephanie Anne Johnson & The Hidogs

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Stephanie Anne Johnson & The Hidogs is currently on tour. Their next tour date is Thursday, August 5th at 1 in Stanley, ID.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Stanley Post

Stanley Post

Stanley, ID
3
Followers
150
Post
148
Views
ABOUT

With Stanley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanley, ID
Government
City
Boise, ID
City
Stanley, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy