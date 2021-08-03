Live events Gateway — what’s coming up

(GATEWAY, CO) Live events are coming to Gateway.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gateway:

Moab Folk Festival Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 198 East Center Street, Moab, UT 84532

Join us for the 19th Annual Moab Folk Festival in beautiful Moab, Utah on November 6 & 7, 2021.

2021 Moab Century Tour Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1551 N Riverview Dr, Moab, UT

September 18TH-19TH, 2021 The Moab Century Tour is a two day cycling event that covers all of the amazing landscape Moab has to offer! From gaining elevation into the La Sal Mountains (including...

Madness in Moab Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:45 AM

Address: 3417 Arena Roja, Moab, UT

Madness in Moab 24 Hour, 12 Hour, 6 Hour, Relay, and Kids' Run.

Reptiles and Amphibians Night - Moab Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 934 Kane Creek Blvd, Moab, UT 84532

Discover Utah's reptiles and amphibians! Wildlife biologists will share their appreciation of these incredible creatures with the public.

Arches, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands NPs, with moderate hikes Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5 miles north on US 191, Moab, UT 84532

On this long weekend we will hike three fabulous sites:..