Balfour, ND

Balfour events coming soon

Balfour Digest
 5 days ago

(BALFOUR, ND) Balfour has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Balfour:

Memorial service

Turtle Lake, ND

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1703 13th St NW, Turtle Lake, ND

Find the obituary of Quentin G Love (1944 - 2021) from Dunseith, ND. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Worship on the Prairie

Velva, ND

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 26701 195th Street Southeast, Velva, ND 58790

Fun and games 1:00 PM. BBQ 5:00-6:30. Live praise and worship band 6:30-7:00. Evangelist John Ramirez at 7:00

KHND/Al Swanson Kids Fishing Derby

Harvey, ND

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The 20th Annual KHND/Al Swanson Kids Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, August 14th. Open to kids ages 0-12 years old. It's FREE, FREE, FREE. Pre-registration is highly recommended (check in on...

2021 McClusky Splash Bash

McClusky, ND

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 Ave F W, McClusky, ND

Join American Bank Center at the McClusky Pool for the 2021 Splash Bash! During the event you can expect music, food and prizes!

3D Fun Shoot

Velva, ND

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1901 US-52, Velva, ND

3-D Fun Shoot. We'll be grilling burger for lunch. Door prize drawing at 3:00pm. $20 adults and $5 for you.

With Balfour Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

