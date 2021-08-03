Live events coming up in Wilmore

(WILMORE, KS) Live events are coming to Wilmore.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilmore:

Mental Health and Substance Use in South Central Kansas Pratt, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 North Jackson Street, Pratt, KS 67124

Learn how mental health and substance use disorder affect people, the issues in south central KS - and how to help our hometown neighbors.

National Night Out Event Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 W Garfield Ave, Greensburg, KS

Come on out and connect with your neighbors and join millions of others throughout the nation as they come together with their local police departments to promote police-community partnerships and...

Back to School Block Party Medicine Lodge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Back to School Block Party August 15th 6pm-8pm Teachers & Students (pre-k -12th) enrolled in USD 254 & Mrs. Melody’s Come enjoy Pizza sponsored by Larrison Mortuary provided by Pizza Hut, Free...

Red Dirt Country B.B.Q. Cook-off !! Ashland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 913 Highland St, Ashland, KS

RDC BBQ Contest Red Dirt Country BBQ Contest will start at 4 pm on Friday, July 21st, 2017 in Ashland, KS. The entry fee will be $100. The meats will be provided and we will pay the top three...

Pratt Fall Frenzy Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1501 E 1st St, Pratt, KS

Event Details KICK THE YEAR OFF WITH THE PRATT FALL FRENZY